ContextLogic (WISH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -2.39 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.65

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1021 3123 60 2.69

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 18.25%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

