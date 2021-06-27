Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.98). Copa reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Copa stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.05. 268,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,793. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.