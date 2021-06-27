CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 118.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.34.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

