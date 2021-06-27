Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

