Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

