Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.