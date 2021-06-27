Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

