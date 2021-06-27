Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

