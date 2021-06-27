Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

