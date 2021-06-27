Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.