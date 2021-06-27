Credit Suisse AG Has $124.13 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $124,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

