Credit Suisse AG Has $134.81 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,466 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $134,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

