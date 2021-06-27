Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML stock opened at $686.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.89. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

