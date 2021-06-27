Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $94,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $466.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.