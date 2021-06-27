Credit Suisse AG Sells 140,145 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 786,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $108,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.