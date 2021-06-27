Credits (CS) Price Down 52.5% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $453,517.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

