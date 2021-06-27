Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -9.33% 8.05% 3.41% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 2.15 -$1.88 billion $0.25 18.68 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.