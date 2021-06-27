Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,300.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

