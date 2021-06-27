Critical Comparison: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55%

74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.50 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -17.64

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AFC Gamma and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $17.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Cushman & Wakefield on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

