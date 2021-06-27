Critical Contrast: Abcam (ABCM) versus Its Rivals

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Abcam to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abcam and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abcam Competitors 1118 4454 9829 185 2.58

Abcam currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Abcam’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million $15.76 million 91.43 Abcam Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 24.61

Abcam’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abcam competitors beat Abcam on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

