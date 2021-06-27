Crowns (CWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $445,361.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Crowns has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $445,361.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00014525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,791 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

