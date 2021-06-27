Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DANOY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DANOY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.