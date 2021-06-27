Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.25. 8,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,754,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

