Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-7.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

