Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

