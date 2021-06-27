DeHive Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $302,609.23 and $275,941.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

