Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,368. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

