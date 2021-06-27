Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,174. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.