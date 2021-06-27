Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,174. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
