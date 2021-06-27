DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $45.99 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

