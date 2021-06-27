Desjardins Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.44.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.55. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.08 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.