Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sig Combibloc Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SCBGF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46.

