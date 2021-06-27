Diamond Trading Down 9.2% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $18,828.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,608,599 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

