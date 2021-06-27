DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Lessened by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for approximately 5.4% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

