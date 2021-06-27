Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

DG stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

