Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

DMZPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

