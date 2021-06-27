Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 1,327.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $110,320.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,619.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $449.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

