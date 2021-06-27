Dora Factory Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00014609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $12.69 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

