Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Douglas Emmett worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 679,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

