Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.