Drep [new] Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

