DREP [old] (DREP) One Day Volume Tops $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

