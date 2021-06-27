DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,461,493 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461,493 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

