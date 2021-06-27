DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,656,063 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,941,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656,063 shares during the period. Sirius XM makes up about 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $170,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

