Duality Advisers LP Acquires 4,957 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 316.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 409,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 232,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $7,288,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $197.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

