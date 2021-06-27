Duality Advisers LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

