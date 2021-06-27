Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.