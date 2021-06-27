Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $17,428,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 113,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,644. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.29 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

