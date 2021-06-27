Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,625 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

