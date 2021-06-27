Duality Advisers LP Takes $857,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,111,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.10 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -782.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

