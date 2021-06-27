Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,248,441 shares of company stock worth $105,873,643 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.